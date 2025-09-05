Indiana National Guard mobilizing 50 troops to support ICE operations

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana National Guard will mobilize approximately 50 Hoosier Guardsmen to provide administrative, transportation and logistics support to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at locations across the state, according to a spokesperson.

Indiana National Guard personnel will not conduct law enforcement functions and will not make arrests.

Administrative and logistics support tasks could include answering phones, data entry, appointment scheduling, biometric collection, performing basic vehicle maintenance, and tracking fleet expenses and utilization.

Indiana National Guard troops supporting ICE are scheduled to conduct in-processing and training, and are scheduled to be on duty by mid-September.

The spokesperson said at this time, there are no taskings or requests to mobilize to Chicago or Baltimore.

The deployment comes after the National Guard Bureau received notification from the Secretary of Defense authorizing Governors across 20 states to activate up to 1,700 total Guard members in support of ICE.

The National Guard regularly works alongside local, state, and federal agencies in support roles throughout the year.