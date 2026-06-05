Indiana National Guard sergeant and firefighter dies during training at Fort Bragg

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- A 34-year-old Indiana national guardsman and Indianapolis firefighter died Thursday while participating in military training in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, according to a release from the Indiana National Guard and the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Sgt. Nathaniel J. Thomas was on military leave from his civilian career to fulfill his training obligations. While participating in military training on Thursday at Fort Bragg, he died.

"Sgt. Thomas lived a life defined by unwavering service, dedicating himself fully to both his nation and his local community," the release stated.

He served his country as an infantryman in the Indiana National Guard and served the citizens of Indianapolis as a firefighter private with IFD. He was a member of IFD Recruit Class #86 and joined the department on Feb. 22, 2021, the release said.

"Private Thomas was a trusted brother at the firehouse, dedicating his civilian life to protecting the community from emergencies and hazards."

Sgt. Thomas leaves behind his wife, Morgan, and their five children.

"The Indiana National Guard and the Indianapolis Fire Department are working in close partnership to carry out the wishes of the Thomas family regarding arrangements. Both agencies encourage their members to use available peer support and behavioral health resources as they grieve this unexpected loss," the release stated.

The family is requesting privacy as they navigate this incredibly difficult time.

The release says details regarding memorial services and honors will be released as they become available.

