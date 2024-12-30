Indiana National Guard soldier dies from non-combat related incident in Iraq

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway into the death of an Indiana Army National Guard soldier.

The defense department said 34-year-old Captain Eric Hart of Indianapolis died Saturday during a non-combat-related incident in Iraq, but they did not specify what happened.

Hart was a quartermaster officer for the 38th Infantry Division.

In his 11 years of service in the Indiana National Guard, he earned several honors, including the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, among many others.

Hart commissioned as second lieutenant in 2015 from Officer Candidate School at Camp Atterbury, Indiana.

A statement from the Indiana National Guard is below: