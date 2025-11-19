Indiana National Guard soldiers set to deploy to Washington D.C. next month

INDIANAPOLIS — About 300 Indiana National Guard soldiers will deploy to Washington D.C. in December to assist with security operations in the nation's capital.

The deployment comes at the request of the D.C. National Guard and was authorized by Governor Mike Braun. The soldiers will primarily come from field artillery and engineer battalions based in Bloomington and Gary.

The Indiana guardsmen will replace soldiers and airmen from other states who have been deployed to D.C. since August as part of an ongoing federal mission to support local law enforcement in reducing crime and minimizing property damage.

"National Guard soldiers and airmen are uniquely qualified to help in these types of situations," said Maj. Gen. Larry Muennich, Indiana National Guard adjutant general. "Our Hoosier Guardsmen regularly prepare, train and work side-by-side with civilian first responders."

The soldiers will undergo training at Camp Atterbury before departing in early December.

The federal mission operates under D.C. National Guard command and is expected to last no longer than four months.

Governor Braun expressed confidence in the soldiers' readiness, calling them "well-trained and fully prepared for this mission."