Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Indiana National Guard’s first black female general honored at Martin University

mu2.jpg
WRTV
mu2.jpg
mu.jpg
Posted at 9:30 PM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 21:30:54-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana National Guard’s first black female general received the second annual Distinguished Alumni Award at Martin University.

Brigadier General Felica Brokaw has served more than 36 years in the military, and her career has been impressive.

She’s earned numerous medals of recognition, including the following:

  • Bronze Star Medal
  • Meritorious Service Medal (four times)
  • Overseas Service Ribbon
  • Global War on Terrorism Service Medal
  • Iraq Campaign Medal

General Brokaw says she cherishes the recognition from Martin University just as much as the other honors she has received.

“We are pleased to honor our alumnus, General Brokaw, and salute her distinguished service to our city, state, and country,” said Dr. Sean L. Huddleston, President of Martin University.

The university says the reception for General Brokaw is part of a special week of homecoming festivities that welcomes Black alumni, renews and establishes new connections and highlights the school’s unique role in the community.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATCH THE WRTV SPECIAL NOW