Indiana National Guard’s first black female general honored at Martin University

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana National Guard’s first black female general received the second annual Distinguished Alumni Award at Martin University.

Brigadier General Felica Brokaw has served more than 36 years in the military, and her career has been impressive.

She’s earned numerous medals of recognition, including the following:



Bronze Star Medal

Meritorious Service Medal (four times)

Overseas Service Ribbon

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Iraq Campaign Medal

General Brokaw says she cherishes the recognition from Martin University just as much as the other honors she has received.

“We are pleased to honor our alumnus, General Brokaw, and salute her distinguished service to our city, state, and country,” said Dr. Sean L. Huddleston, President of Martin University.

The university says the reception for General Brokaw is part of a special week of homecoming festivities that welcomes Black alumni, renews and establishes new connections and highlights the school’s unique role in the community.