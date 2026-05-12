Indiana native Ephraim Owens returns to sing 'America the Beautiful' at Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Ephraim Owens, an Indiana native and former contestant on "The Voice," will reprise his performance of "America the Beautiful" during prerace ceremonies for this year's Indianapolis 500.

Owens first performed the same song at the 2025 Indy 500 and also sang the national anthem for the Brickyard 400 presented by PPG in 2024, making him a familiar face at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"Ephraim's love for his home state of Indiana is just as evident as his passion and talent for musical performance," Doug Boles, president of INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, said in a release. "Ephraim has performed several times at IMS, and his performance of 'America the Beautiful' will be an important and moving tribute to our country as we celebrate America's 250th and the traditions of the Indy 500."

Owens grew up on Delaware Street in downtown Indianapolis, raised in a creative family deeply involved in the arts. His first public performance came at his grandmother's church. Along with his six siblings, he participated in musicals and summer theater at Footlite Musical, and all seven children were also involved with the Indianapolis Children's Choir.

While attending Lawrence Central High School, Owens performed with The Central Sound show choir, further shaping his path in music.

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 24.

