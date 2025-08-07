Indiana nonprofits navigate uncertain future amid federal grant funding concerns

MARION COUNTY — Nonprofit organizations across Indiana are moving forward while grappling with concerns about the future of federal grant funding. One local organization, Family Promise of Greater Indianapolis, was awarded private funding as a way to support nonprofits tackling poverty in Marion County.

As staff members at Family Promise prepare to welcome a new family into one of their apartment units, they meticulously make beds and stock bathrooms with essential supplies. This family, facing homelessness, is part of the population the organization is dedicated to serving.

"We absolutely operate under a housing-first model. It is impossible to really tackle all of those obstacles that lead people into homelessness unless they are housed," said Matt Fultz, Executive Director of Family Promise of Greater Indianapolis.

Siaria Jordan is a testament to the program's impact. After staying in one of Family Promise's units for about 45 days, she was able to regain stability for herself and her children. Previously, her housing situation was untenable, as her apartment was making one of her children sick due to unresolved issues.

"I was moving from one place to the next, but I just didn't have the income to get anywhere. So, me and my four children ended up living in a hotel," Jordan recalled.

During her time with Family Promise, Jordan received guidance and resources that helped her improve her situation.

"They helped me with budgeting, helped me find an affordable place, and just kind of led the way for us," she said.

Family Promise reports that 80% of those who participate in their housing-first program remain successfully housed within a year.

Organizations like Family Promise are receiving a boost in funding through grants from the Faith in Action Project at Christian Theological Seminary.

"Grant funding for the Faith in Action Project comes from donors who believe in having CTS in proximity to support organizations driving lasting change," said Lindsey Rabinowitch, Director of the Faith in Action Project.

However, the outlook for future federal grant funding remains uncertain, especially following an executive order by former President Donald Trump that curtailed support for housing-first policies.

"We have one grant worth about $100,000 that is federally funded. It originates at the federal level and is administered by the city. We believe we are going to get it, but we don’t know," Fultz said.

This unpredictability underscores the growing need for donor-based grants.

Family Promise provides fully furnished apartments for families facing homelessness, along with household items sourced mainly from donations or purchased with grant funding.

Other recent grant recipients in Marion County include:

