Indiana Pacers and Fever Jr. Hoops Tour kicks off

INDIANAPOLIS— On Monday, more than 100 kids were at Warren Central High School for day one of the Jr. Hoops Tour.

The basketball camp is put on by the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever and cared for by Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent, along with Gatorade. Kids in Central Indiana from the ages of 6-14 get a free day of basketball.

WRTV

"It’s a good environment. Some kids don’t have family or anybody they’re around that plays the sport so giving them this free camp, getting the exposure to a sport, and making it fun," said Rico Duncan, a coach at the camp.

WRTV

On Monday, Pacers guard Kendall Brown stopped by to talk to kids and help them through drills.

"It means a lot to be here with the kids. I know growing up I really looked up to NBA players and going to camps and seeing them here meant a lot. Now that I get a chance to give it back means a lot," said Brown.

The Pacers and Fever Host Jr. Hoops Camp

The camp will make four other stops. Participants will also get to hear from Fever players Celeste Taylor and Victaria Saxtona as well as Pacers Isaiah Jackson.