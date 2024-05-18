Indiana Peony Festival returned to Noblesville for 4th year

NOBLESVILLE — The fourth annual Indiana Peony Festival celebrated the state’s prized perennial on Saturday in Noblesville’s Seminary Park.

The festival featured over 120 vendors celebrating the state’s flower, as well as arts and crafts, food trucks and horticulture classes.

WRTV

“I just love that we do things like this where we can all be together as a community and have other people come in. We can all eat, drink, listen to music and have fun together,” attendee Gabby Brolsma said.

Florists say peonies are only in season for a limited time, but you can still see the state flower in spots around downtown Noblesville.

WRTV

The peony became the official flower of Indiana in 1957.

Former state Rep. Laurence D. Baker is widely credited for playing a role in having the peony selected as the state flower. Baker and his family ran four peony farms throughout Indiana.