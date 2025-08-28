Indiana ranks 24th safest state for Labor Day weekend driving

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana ranks as the 24th safest state to drive during Labor Day weekend, according to a new study that analyzed driving safety across all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Labor Day is the second deadliest weekend to drive in America, behind only July 4th. In 2023, 511 people were killed in car crashes during the holiday weekend, up from 496 the year before, with 36% of those crashes involving drunk drivers.

The study analyzed seven key safety factors using the most recent data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, FBI and Census Bureau, including traffic fatalities, DUI arrests, speeding-related crashes and pedestrian deaths per capita.

Indiana's safety statistics

Indiana's ranking was based on several key metrics:

Motor vehicle traffic fatalities per 100,000 residents: 11.94 (ranked 26th)

DUI arrests per 100,000 residents: 204.79 (ranked 20th)

Fatal crashes with blood alcohol content of 0.08+ per 100,000 residents: 3.42 (ranked 29th)

Fatal crashes involving speeding per 100,000 residents: 3.34 (ranked 31st)

Pedestrians killed in vehicle accidents per 100,000 residents: 1.39 (ranked 16th)

Motor carrier traffic violations per 100,000 residents: 390.67 (ranked 42nd)

Uninsured motorists: 14% (ranked 30th)

The most dangerous road in Indiana is Interstate 69, which saw 21 fatal crashes in 2023.

National findings

New York topped the list as the safest state to drive, with low motor vehicle fatalities, DUI arrests and speeding-related fatal crashes. The Northeast dominated the safest states, with Massachusetts ranking second and Rhode Island sixth.

New Mexico ranked as the most dangerous state, with high speeding-involved fatal crashes, the highest pedestrian death rate in the nation and the second-highest uninsured driver rate. Mississippi had the highest fatality rate in the U.S. at 24.57 per 100,000 residents.

The study found that an estimated 7,148 people were killed while walking in 2024, nearly 20% higher than 2016 levels, with those numbers spiking during summer months.

As families prepare for Labor Day travel, experts recommend staying sober and alert, following speed limits, avoiding distracted driving, maintaining safe following distances and always wearing seat belts.