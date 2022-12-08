Indiana ranks 27th in the nation for hospital safety, here's how your central Indiana hospitals ranked

More than a dozen central Indiana hospitals received low patient safety ratings for 2022, according to a report released from a consumer watchdog.

Leapfrog Group, based in Washington D.C., rates nearly 3,000 hospitals across the country based on how well they protect patients. The group combines public data from the centers for Medicare and Medicaid services and surveys.

Each hospital in their report is graded on a scale of A through F.

The report highlights hospitals who lack trained intensive care unit doctors and those that have logged preventable medical errors, patient injuries and infections.

This year, the report included 27 local hospitals. Seven received the highest marks with an ‘A’, and nearly half of them received a ‘C’ or lower.

Indiana ranked 27 in the nation. This means around 27% of graded hospitals in Indiana received an A rating. Indiana moved up the rankings from 29th in the spring 2022 update.

Quality and Patient Safety Report, Vice President of the Indiana Hospital Association, Karin Kennedy, explains.

"The group has done this for over 20 years. The thought process is to be more transparent on quality. I think it's important for consumers patients and families to know this is just one report there is quite others," said Kenney.

None of the 75 Indiana hospitals included on the report received the lowest ranking of ‘F’, but one central Indiana hospital received a ‘D’ rating: Riverview Health in Noblesville.

Reasons listed by Leapfrog for the low grade include things like:

bed sores

patient falls

blood clots

blood leakage

during surgery

death from serious treatable complications

infections

below average handwashing and more

Riverview Health is also rated a 5 out of 100 for having specially trained doctors in the intensive care unit.

WRTV reached out to Riverview Health who said, “While it appreciates the organization's dedication to improving the quality of healthcare, it doesn't believe this survey truly reflects the overall quality of care it provides."

Below is where 26 other central Indiana were graded on a scale of A to C.

Hospitals with a ‘C’ rating:

Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo

Columbus Regional Hospital

Community Hospital Anderson

Community Hospital South - Indianapolis

Eskenazi Health - 720 Eskenazi Ave - Indianapolis

Franciscan Health - Carmel

Franciscan Health - Indianapolis

IU Health Ball state - Muncie

IU Health Methodist Hospital - Indianapolis

IU Health West - Avon

Johnson Memorial Hospital

Logansport Memorial Hospital

Witham Health Services - Lebanon

Hospitals with a ‘B’ rating:

Community Hospital East - 1500 N. Ritter Indianapolis

Franciscan Health Lafayette East

IU Health Arnett - Lafayette

IU Health Bloomington

Reid Health - Richmond

St. Vincent Hospital 2001 W. 86th street

Hospitals with an ‘A’ rating:

Ascension St. Vincent Fishers Hospital

Community Howard Regional Health - Kokomo

Franciscan Health - Crawfordsville

Hancock Regional - Greenfield

IU Health North Hospital - Carmel

Monroe Hospital - Bloomington

St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital

Eskenazi health is listed below average for staph and colon infections in patients, death from treatable serious complications, accidental cuts and tears during surgery, patients falling causing broken hips and more.

Eskenazi Health and Community Hospital in Anderson both received a 5 out of 100 for specially trained doctors in the ICU – the lowest score in the state, according to the report.

Franciscan Health is listed as being "below average" for surgical wounds splitting open, death from serious treatable complications, kidney injury after surgery, accidental tears and cuts, blood clots, patient falls and infections. They declined to report if the hospital has enough qualified nurses and ICU nurses.

"Any kind of medical error, or a hospital acquired condition is one too many, Kenney said. “They take that very, very seriously.”

WRTV also reached out to the Indiana Hospital Association to find the cause of the low scores, specifically when it comes to staffing in the ICU.

"There's been a lot of turnovers. So, for instance, recently there have been a lot of turnover and infection and infection preventionists and control all those types of professionals," Kenney said. "You know, our healthcare workers right now. There are very stretched, then hospital capacities right now are high. So yeah, so that could certainly be one of those reasons. It also could be I believe that that component actually falls into the self-assessment component or that that leapfrog survey that hospitals complete on their own."

Most hospitals declined an interview and referred us to the Indiana Patient Safety Coalition. WRTV has reached out to them for comment.

IHA also works with the coalition and Kennedy says they evaluate the reports and use those to hold hospitals accountable.

"The hospital association, we work with our members across the board, looking at hospital acquired infections, and looking at infection prevention as a whole. You know, hospitals are very strained right now. But it's very important that, you know, we don't cut corners, especially when it comes to patient safety and reducing harm," Kennedy said.

She also says patients have a right to hold their health care providers accountable. If you see something you’re not comfortable with, say something.

"For instance, if some healthcare provider comes in and you notice that they're in a hurry, and they forgot to do good hygiene, how hand hygiene, speak up,” Kennedy said.

Leapfrog issued the following statement to WRTV: