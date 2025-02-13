Indiana ranks third worst in maternal mortality rate, advocates push for legislative action

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has the third worst maternal mortality rate in the nation, according to arecent study from the Indiana Department of Health and Indiana University School of Medicine. In light of this alarming statistic, advocates are urging lawmakers to prioritize the health of mothers in the state.

The report notes that 42 counties in Indiana lack a labor and delivery unit, prompting maternal health advocates to call for significant changes.

“It feels like a huge miss to ignore these pieces of legislation,” said Ellen FitsGerald, a mother and co-founder of an advocacy Instagram account, Moms For Indiana, alongside her friend Chelsea. FitsGerald was referring specifically to Senate Bills 521 and 522, both designed to enhance support for women and children during pregnancy and childbirth.

“Providing preeclampsia testing, providing coverage for postpartum mental health conditions, establishing a pilot program to prevent stillbirths,” said Sen. Andrea Hunley (D-Indianapolis), outlining part of what Bill 521 aims to accomplish. Hunley authored both pieces of legislation, which have yet to receive a hearing. Regardless, she remains committed to the cause.

“We've got mechanisms to make sure that portions of these bills can find a home during the second half of the session,” Hunley stated.

Senate Bill 522 could potentially improve maternal health outcomes by requiring Medicaid to reimburse for doula services. “Doulas are the one person in the room that works only for the client. Doctors work for the hospital. Nurses work for the hospital. Doulas work for the client,” said Takiesha Smith, a Doula.

A study by the National Library of Medicine indicates that women with doula support had a cesarean section rate of just over 12%, compared to 58.8% for those without such support.

“We lose a lot of moms in that first two weeks after birth, but they don't see the doctor until six weeks later,” Smith added.

There is also a concern among supporters regarding amendments to House Bill 1169, which creates access to birth control programs. Initially viewed as a positive step, the bill has been amended to limit the types of birth control methods that the state Department of Health can discuss with patients.

“While it encourages the Health Department to talk about the rhythm method, it does not allow them to talk about condoms or long-acting reversible contraceptives, which is the most popular and effective kind of birth control we have,” said Haley Bougher, the Indiana State director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates.

Supporters of the original bill hope that changes will be made as the legislation moves forward in the statehouse.

Thursday marked the final day for bills to secure a committee hearing in their chamber of origin. However, many of these proposals could resurface as amendments in the second part of the legislative session.