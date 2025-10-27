Indiana reports first flu death of season, urges residents to get vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana health officials confirmed the state's first flu-related death of the 2025-26 season, prompting renewed calls for Hoosiers to get vaccinated against influenza.

The patient was in the 65 and older age range, according to the Indiana Department of Health. No additional information will be released due to privacy laws.

"Each year we want to stress the importance of taking steps to prevent influenza, which can quickly become a serious illness for some Hoosiers and can even be life-threatening," said State Health Commissioner Lindsay Weaver.

More than 660 Hoosiers died after contracting influenza during the 2024-25 season. Flu season typically runs from October through May.

The CDC recommends annual flu vaccines for everyone 6 months and older. Officials stress early vaccination is crucial as it takes about two weeks for protective antibodies to develop, especially with the holiday season approaching when families gather indoors.

Health officials recommend the "Three Cs" to prevent spread: Clean hands with soap and water, Cover coughs and sneezes, and Contain illness by staying home when sick.

Pregnant women, young children, immunocompromised individuals, people with chronic illnesses, and elderly residents face higher risk of serious complications and should prioritize vaccination.

The state tracks flu data through its dashboard, updated each Monday. This death will be reflected in the November 3 update.