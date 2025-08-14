Indiana Republicans express opposition to redistricting of congressional districts

INDIANAPOLIS — Although the focus of the redistricting debate has largely centered on the U.S. House, any changes to the state's congressional maps need approval from state representatives and senators at the statehouse.

Several Republican lawmakers have expressed their opposition to redrawing Indiana's congressional district maps, taking to social media to voice their concerns. Among them is State Rep. Jim Lucas (R-Seymour), who articulated his doubts about the necessity of redistricting at this stage.

"I doubt we get two seats; you know, you might get one seat, but why risk public scrutiny of doing something like this halfway through the redistricting process and just upset things that we really don’t need to be upsetting now,” Lucas said.

Republicans currently maintain a stronghold in Indiana, holding all statewide offices and a supermajority in the state legislature. Lucas expressed concern that any attempts to alter the maps could backfire, potentially jeopardizing Republican seats.

"Not every seat we have at the statehouse is safe. You know a lot of them are contested each and every election cycle, and we have to take that into consideration,” he added.

Rep. Becky Cash (R-Boone County) also voiced her opposition, stating on her Facebook page, "I do not support redistricting and do not know of any reason why Indiana should redistrict."

State Rep. Daniel Lopez (R) posted on X that he is a firm "no" on the matter, but he did not respond to requests for an interview.

J.D. Prescott, another Republican opposing the redistricting effort, mentioned that his constituents have been clear in their opposition, despite his county's strong support for President Trump in the 2024 election.

Lucas took a moment to address his colleagues, urging them to reconsider their approach. "Stop and think about it; you know, what are we trying to accomplish, and is it worth the risk?” he said.

Ultimately, the decision on whether to call a special session rests with the governor, whose administration has indicated that no decision has been made thus far.