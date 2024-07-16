Indiana residents react to political climate following attempted assassination of Donald Trump

PLAINFIELD— After the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump, some experts say it shows how uncivil the political climate has been for some time.

On Monday, WRTV spoke with Indiana residents who echoed that sentiment.

"I was shocked, I'm very happy he wasn't injured more seriously," said Gene Pritchard, a Hendricks County resident.

Pritchard is 81-years-old and has lived through a lot of history.

"I want peace and harmony in America. That's all," said Pritchard.

RELATED VIDEO | Biden calls for end to politcal violence after Trump assassination attempt

Biden calls for end to political violence after Trump assassination attempt

"The country right now is at a turning point," said Denny Scott, a Hendricks County resident. "Somehow you need to get the right and the left to listen to other sides and make a decision."

As people head to the polls this fall, both hope it comes with educated and peaceful decisions.

"It's going to really take a lot of deep thought and work from our citizens of America to reach that point again because we've been divided for years. It's sad, but I'm hoping one day we get back together," said Pritchard.

"Hopefully they do the election and everyone's legitimate and everyone's doing the right things and hopefully we pick the right president, whoever it is," said Scott.

