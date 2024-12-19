Indiana Right to Life launches network to support Pregnancy Resource Centers

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Right to Life launched a new online network that will match Hoosier support with pregnancy resource centers throughout the state.

It’s called “The Help Moms and Babies Network Center” and will give people easy access to donate items and funding to more than 100 pregnancy resource centers operating in Indiana.

Help Moms and Babies

The network will act like a baby shower registry where Hoosiers can go online to select the center they want to support. The site is tied to Amazon.com, which processes the selection transactions and then delivers the items to the centers.

“We want to get everyone involved with this. We think this is something that Hoosiers can rally around and really elevate the support that's offered in this state, we have great services already through the centers in Indiana, but we think we can go to a much higher level with this,” Mike Fischer, President and CEO of Indiana Right to Life said.

The Help Moms and Babies network is the first such platform in Indiana of its kind.

To access the Help Moms and Babies online network, click here.