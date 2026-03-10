Indiana Secretary of State partners with Turning Point USA to register young voters

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's top election official is teaming up with a conservative youth organization to get more students registered to vote and working the polls.

The office of Secretary of State Diego Morales announced a partnership with Club America, a civic engagement program powered by Turning Point USA, to bring voter registration drives to high school campuses across the state.

The initiative will put registration drives directly on school campuses, with both offices helping students register on-site. It will also promote Indiana's "Hoosier Hall Pass" program, which lets eligible students serve as poll workers on Election Day.

"Young Hoosiers are the future of our state," Morales said. "By engaging students early, we are building the next generation of informed voters and leaders."

Club America is affiliated with Turning Point USA, the conservative nonprofit founded by Charlie Kirk. Club America Enterprise Director Nick Cocca said the goal is simple.

"We're making it easier for Indiana students to register to vote, serve their communities, and use their voice," Cocca said.

Schools and Turning Point USA chapters interested in hosting a registration drive or learning about poll worker opportunities can contact the Indiana Secretary of State's Office.