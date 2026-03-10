Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7  WX Alerts
News and HeadlinesLocal News

Actions

Indiana Secretary of State partners with Turning Point USA to register young voters

Diego Morales
Michael Conroy/AP
Republican candidate for Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales speaks during an interview in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Diego Morales
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's top election official is teaming up with a conservative youth organization to get more students registered to vote and working the polls.

The office of Secretary of State Diego Morales announced a partnership with Club America, a civic engagement program powered by Turning Point USA, to bring voter registration drives to high school campuses across the state.

The initiative will put registration drives directly on school campuses, with both offices helping students register on-site. It will also promote Indiana's "Hoosier Hall Pass" program, which lets eligible students serve as poll workers on Election Day.

"Young Hoosiers are the future of our state," Morales said. "By engaging students early, we are building the next generation of informed voters and leaders."

Club America is affiliated with Turning Point USA, the conservative nonprofit founded by Charlie Kirk. Club America Enterprise Director Nick Cocca said the goal is simple.

"We're making it easier for Indiana students to register to vote, serve their communities, and use their voice," Cocca said.

Schools and Turning Point USA chapters interested in hosting a registration drive or learning about poll worker opportunities can contact the Indiana Secretary of State's Office.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.