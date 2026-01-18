Indiana Showcase celebrates figure skating talent across the state

INDIANAPOLIS — From young skaters just learning their first spins to seasoned competitors with Olympic dreams, the Indiana Showcase brought the state’s figure skating community together on Saturday at the ice rink at Holliday Park.

The event, organized by the Indiana State Figure Skating Council, celebrated skaters from across Indiana, including state champions and athletes training at elite levels.

“This is a celebration of their success and their effort,” said Andrea Ivanovich, a figure skating coach in Indianapolis and director of the Learn to Skate program at Holliday Park. “We’re bringing everybody in the state together to have fun and recognize what they’ve accomplished.”

The showcase featured skaters of all ages and experience levels. While many competitors are children and teens, Ivanovich said figure skating in Indiana spans generations.

“We have skaters anywhere from age three, performing today up to about 45,” she said. “We also have adult skaters that go all the way up to 80.”

For young skaters like third-grader Cecilia Dozza, the event is about chasing big dreams.

“My dream is to be like Ilya and do a backflip on the ice,” she said.

Those dreams come with serious dedication. Ivanovich said competitive skaters often train four to five days a week, with some on the ice nearly every day.

“Before school, after school, some do homeschooling,” she said. “There is a considerable amount of effort that needs to go into training to be a competitive figure skater.”

Unlike the Olympics, where a single performance can decide everything, Indiana skaters earn state championships through a series of competitions.

“We have four events where skaters earn points toward a state championship at their level,” Ivanovich said. “It gives them multiple opportunities to succeed.”

With the 2026 Winter Olympics approaching, excitement within the skating community is building.

“This is an Olympic year, and the figure skating community gets a huge boost,” Ivanovich said. “The skaters you see out here today may not be in the next Olympics, but maybe the one after that. Some of them are going for the gold.”

Savannah Pack, one of the competitors at the showcase, already has her sights set high.

“My dream is to be an Olympian,” she said.

Ivanovich, who has been skating for 45 years and coaching for nearly 35, said events like this highlight how strong Indiana’s skating community is.

“The Winter Club of Indianapolis is one of the oldest figure skating clubs in the country, started in 1941,” she said. “Figure skating in Indianapolis is here, and it’s growing.”

Beyond competitive skating, Holliday Park offers programs for all skill levels, including learn-to-skate classes, hockey and speed skating training, curling leagues, and even themed skate nights.

“It’s really fun to see people of all ages discovering skating,” Ivanovich said. “We kind of do it all.”