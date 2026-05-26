Indiana Silver Alert issued for 84-year-old woman from St. Joseph County

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WRTV) — The St. Joseph County Police Department was seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 84-year-old woman last seen Monday morning.

Ann Marie Forsgren was described as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 144 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan sunhat, a white blouse, and black pants.

Forsgren is missing from Osceola, and was last seen around 11 a.m. Monday. Police believe she is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Forsgren was asked to contact the St. Joseph County Police Department at 574-235-9611.

