Indiana Silver Alert issued for missing 15-year-old girl from Dearborn County

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- An Indiana Silver Alert was issued early Thursday for a missing 15-year-old girl from Dearborn County.

Kaylee Bickers was last seen at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in Aurora, Indiana, which is 92 miles southeast of Indianapolis. Police believe she is in extreme danger and may need medical aid.

Police described Bickers as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has black hair with blonde roots, hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and white Converse tennis shoes.

If you have any information on Kaylee Bickers, contact the Aurora Police Department at 812- 926-1101or 911.