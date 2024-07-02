Indiana State Fair 2024: Food Favorites

INDIANAPOLIS — Today the Indiana State Fair unveiled 43 new must-have items to try at this year’s State Fair.

Fairgoers wait annually for the announcement of new Fair Food Favorites and this year’s items won’t disappoint.

The new treats just announced are:

All-American Mary ( Offered by Urick Concessions)

The All-American Mary is a classic bloody Mary brimming with all your favorite backyard cookout essentials. It’s loaded with a mini corn on the cob, cheeseburger slider, fried mac and cheese, fried pickles, waffle fries, hotdog slider, and a mini apple pie.

Aloha Hot Honey Chicken Nachos (Offered by Urick Concessions)

This tropical twist on loaded nachos features crispy tortilla chips, taco seasoned chicken, creamy queso, sweet pineapple chunks, a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey, and zesty mango salsa.

Amish Peanut Butter Pretzel Bites (Offered by Wilson Concessions)

Pretzel bites slathered in Amish Peanut Butter Spread. They will consist of Amish Peanut butter spread and pretzel bites. The spread has a peanut butter marshmallow flavor.

BBQ Totchos (Offered by Wagner Food Services)

Tater tots, pulled pork, cheese sauce, jalapeños, sour cream, BBQ sauce! What more could you want?

Bison Smashburger Taco (Offered by Red Frazier Food Truck)

The classic Bison burger smashed and pressed into a flour tortilla served with all the Classic fixings. Drizzled with Signature Smash Burger Sauce.

Blue Ribbon Blueberry Milkshake (Offered by American Dairy Association)

The name says it all! This first-place worthy, refreshing blueberry shake boasts just the right amount of berry flavor and makes for a beautiful photo opportunity!

Blueberry Cheesecake Stuffed Elephant Ear (Offered by The Bakerman)

For Ten years the Bakerman has offered Fair goers the original Stuffed Elephant Ear available with Apple, Cherry, or Peach filling. This year we are taking it to the next level

with a Blueberry Cheesecake stuffed Elephant Ear!

Boba Lemonade Shake-Up (Offered by Indiana Ribeye)

Fresh squeezed lemonade shakeups with various flavors of Boba for a burst of extra flavor of your choice!

Bratzilla (Offered by Urick Concession)

This monstrous sandwich features a locally sourced 1/3 pound bratwurst from Dewig Meats on a pretzel bun, smothered in creamy hatch queso, topped with BBQ pulled pork, crispy onions and jalapeños.

Chili Cheese Empanada (Offered by Newfields)

Indulge in the fiery flavors of our signature Chili Cheese Empanada at the State Fair! Bursting with a tantalizing blend of house-made 3-alarm chili and rich Wisconsin cheddar

cheese, each empanada is expertly deep-fried to golden perfection. Topped with a colorful medley of pickled red onions, fresh scallions, and crunchy corn chips, every bite is a symphony of textures and tastes. Accompanied by a luscious creamy cheddar cheese sauce for dipping and a dollop of cooling sour cream, this savory sensation is a must-try for all food enthusiasts seeking a delicious and unforgettable

fair experience!

Chili Cheese Frito Corn in a Cup (Offered by Wilson Concessions)

The name says it all! This tasty cup includes corn, nacho cheese, chili, and Chili Cheese Fritos!

Chocolate Caramel Coffee Float: “The Triple C Float” (Offered by Hook's Drug Store Museum and Soda Fountain)

24 oz serving of Iced Coffee with ice cream, chocolate and caramel syrups, topped with whipped cream, a cherry and drizzled with caramel sauce.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Funnel Cake (Offered by R & W Concessions)

Our famous funnel cake topped with Cinnamon and sugar followed by Cinnamon Toast Crunch then drizzled with vanilla icing.

Cookie Butter Elephant Ear (Offered by Urick Concessions)

Treat yourself to the newest twist on a classic carnival favorite! This oversized pastry is perfectly fried, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, generously slathered with creamy cookie

butter, and topped with crushed Biscoff cookies.

Deep Fried Golden Oreo (Offered by Orme Deep Fried Treats)

Just like the original Fried Oreo it is stuck with a toothpick to ensure it is completely coated in sweet funnel cake mix and then fried to golden perfection!

Dill Pickle Dr. Pepper (Offered by R & W Concessions)

Everyone's favorite Dr. Pepper with dill pickles spears followed by a splash of juice.

Dill Pickle Lemon Shake-Up (Offered by R & W Concessions)

If you want a real shake-up get a Dill Pickle Lemon Shake-up made with all fresh ingredients and a splash of pickle juice and pickle spear

Fried Ice Cream Cone (Offered by Freud Family Foods)

Vanilla ice cream rolled in corn flakes and flash fried. Topped with honey, chocolate, whipped cream. Served in a homemade waffle cone.

Fried Sugar Biscuit n’ BBQ with Apple Butter Sauce (Offered by Nitro Hog BBQ)

A deep-fried biscuit rolled in sugar, stuffed with Pulled Pork topped with an Apple Butter BBQ Sauce.

Gravy and Taters (Offered by Colp’s Concessions)

A delicious, deep-fried tater topped with savory sausage gravy and bacon!

Grilled Cheese Slammer (Offered by Freund Family Food)

A grilled cheese sandwich filled with BBQ pork, mac ‘n cheese, and fried pickles, served on Texas toast with a side order a tater tots!

Happy Jack Sandwich (Offered by Black Leaf Vegan)

Loaded with shredded jackfruit blended with bourbon maple sauce and southern black leaf spices loaded on Pretzel Bun with Coleslaw.

Hoosier Cowboy Sandwich (Offered by Indiana Beef Cattle Association)

Expertly grilled ribeye steak sandwich tucked between 2 slices of pepper jack cheese and sandwiched with grilled sourdough bread.

Spicy Pickle Pizza ( Offered by Swains Concessions)

Start off with homemade pizza dough with a jalapeño ranch sauce. Then top it with mozzarella and pickle chips then sprinkle a Cajun dust over top and bake. When it comes out, butter the crust and add more cajun dust and drizzle spicy ranch on top.

Hot Honey Pepperoni Pull Grilled Cheese (Offered by American Dairy Association)

The perfect mix of Mozzarella Cheese, sandwich style pepperoni and hot honey between 2 slices of sweet Hawaiian bread, topped with a sprinkling of Italian seasoning. *Served with marinara sauce upon request.

Indiana Pork Riblets (Offered by Indiana Pork Producers)

The Indiana Pork Riblets are served as bite size portions of deliciously seasoned pork! Enjoy the riblets with a trio of sauces, Hot Honey, Nelson’s Red Sauce and Citrus Explosion!

Jerk Chicken Nachos (Offered by Jamaican Breeze Sports Bar & Grill)

Crispy Chips topped with Jamaican Jerk Chicken, Flavorful Jerk Sauce, Sweet Peppers, and Melted Cheese.

Melty Mess Grilled Cheese (Offered by American Dairy Association)

With slices of Havarti, Cheddar and Muenster cheeses on buttery sourdough bread, the Melty Mess is for you!

Peach Shake Up (Offered by HI & Mighty)

A bright and juicy refresher perfect for all types of summer 'fuzz' at the fair!

Peanut Butter & Jelly Chicken Wings (Offered by Urick Concessions)

Crispy chicken wings tossed in a creamy peanut butter sauce and topped with a sweet jelly drizzle. Perfect for adventurous eaters and wing enthusiasts alike.

Shark Attack (Offered by Twisted Drinks And Food)

Fresh Squeezed Fruit Punch Lemon Twister Infested With Albanese Gummy Sharks!

Strawberry Cheesecake Funnel Cake (Offered by LT Concessions)

A traditional funnel cake with powdered sugar, cream cheese icing, strawberries, graham cracker crumble and whipped topping” cooked fresh to order!

Strawberry Shortcake (Offered by Twisted Drinks And Food)

Fresh Bakery Made Bundt Cake Topped With Sliced Strawberries, Whipped Cream and Albanese Gummy Butterflies!

Sun King's State Fair Pickle Beer (Offered by Sun King Brewing)

Get ready to take a ride through the Midway as you explore the tangy world of Sun King's State Fair Pickle Beer. This Golden Ale balances the pickled punch of cucumber and dill to the base beer’s crisp character, providing an unparalleled sensory experience.

Sweet & Spicy Swine Pizza (Offered by Ginocchios Pizza)

We start with our handmade crust, Mozzarella cheese base, topped with Pulled Pork, Jalapeños, Grippo’s BBQ Chips and finished with a generous drizzle of Sweet D’s BBQ Sauce.

Sweet Chili Suga Daddy Sub (Offered by Gobble Gobble Food Tuck)

Savory and mouthwatering Sweet Chili turkey meatballs, nestled and hugged in a donut. The flavors of the sweet, not too spicy chili meatball combined with the sweet donut, will have your mouth, and your head confused about which flavor you love the best!

Sweet Tea Slushy (Offered by Swains Concessions)

Everyone’s favorite freshly brewed sweet tea turned into a cold refreshing slushy!

Tang-A-Rang Smoked Chicken Wings served with Kool-Aid Infused Pickles (Offered by Red Frazier Food Truck)

Tang-A-Rang Smoked Chicken Wings marinated with Tang and our signature Tang BBQ rub.Smoked and then brushed with Tang infused BBQ sauce. Served with Various Kool Aid infused pickle flavors.

THE EVERYTHING FRY (Offered by SW Concessions)

Curly fries topped with cheese, bacon bits, ranch, pulled pork, and BBQ sauce.

The Godfather Egg Roll (Offered by J & J A Taste of Home Catering & Food Truck)

A 6" specialty egg roll stuffed with homemade spaghetti with meat sauce (ground beef) & mozzarella cheese, brushed with a parmesan garlic butter.

The Korean Corn Dog (Offered by Meatball Factory LLC)

It is a Hot dog sliced along with fresh mozzarella cheese chunks put on a stick. It is then dipped in a thick donut batter, rolled in panko and French fry chunks. It is then put into the

fryer for 3 min to cook. After it comes out it is topped with ketchup, mustard, sweet chili Thai sauce and Sriracha.

Tropical Daze Float (Offered by McGrotha Foods)

A creamy pineapple paired with orange soda. Perfect for any warm day!

Ultimate Steak Nachos (Offered by Georgia's Kitchen)

Tortilla chips, monetary cheese, melted cheese, steak, onions, peppers, honey BBQ sauce, sour cream and jalapeños!

Fairgoers are encouraged to vote for their favorite new food items by visiting any of the information booths presented by Prairie Farms throughout the 15-day fair or by using the QR codes displayed at each participating “Taste of the Fair” concession stand.

The winning food stand will receive a $2,500 cash prize, followed by the second place receiving $1,000, and third place receiving $500.

