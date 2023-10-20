Indiana State Fair 2024 theme revealed

INDIANAPOLIS — The theme of the 2024 Indiana State Fair has been revealed.

"The Art & Nature of Fun, presented by Newfields," theme will be an immersive celebration of art and nature, as presented by Newfields Art Museum.

"We are thrilled to preview next year’s theme just months after wrapping our 2023 marquee event," said Cindy Hoye, Executive Director of the Indiana State Fair. "The art & nature theme reflects our commitment to bringing together the creativity of art and the wonders of nature to inspire and engage our visitors. We are so grateful for our neighbors at Newfields and are beyond thrilled to bring our community together and create a true Hoosier Masterpiece next summer."

“Newfields is excited and proud to be the presenting sponsor of the 2024 Indiana State Fair. It is an honor to be a part of what the fair does best—showcasing what makes our state a wonderful place to live, work, and play. The Indiana State Fair is a staple summer destination. Everyone visiting the fairgrounds during the state’s largest attended event has the opportunity to engage in exceptional experiences, something Newfields commits to in everything we do,” said Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette, Newfields President & CEO. "Newfields' mission is to enrich lives through exceptional experiences with art and nature. This partnership is a wonderful opportunity for us to bring the beauty and magic of Newfields to the wider community, celebrating all things Indiana.”

The 2024 Indiana State Fair returns Friday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 18 and is closed on Mondays.

More details on the what to expect for next summer will be unveiled in the coming months.