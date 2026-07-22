Indiana State Fair 2026: When to go if you're watching your wallet

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2026 Indiana State Fair is around the corner and fair officials have announced several budget-friendly options available throughout the event.

From advance ticket discounts, theme days and daily deals, fairgoers can save from opening day to closing weekend.

Advance ticket purchases made before August 6 at 11:59 p.m. include the following discounts:



22% off admission tickets

20% off parking passes

38% off Midway wristbands

30% off the Family Four Pack — four admissions and one parking pass

30% off the Foodie Family Four Pack — four admissions, one parking pass and $50 in Fair Bucks for use at participating food and beverage vendors

Several discount days are also scheduled throughout the fair:

$2 Tuesdays (Aug. 11 & 18) — $2 admission, rides and food specials at every concession stand

— $2 admission, rides and food specials at every concession stand Military & First Responders Day (Aug. 12) — Free admission for military, veterans, first responders and their immediate family with valid ID

— Free admission for military, veterans, first responders and their immediate family with valid ID Indianapolis Indians' Family Day (Aug. 13) — Discounted admission with a printed or digital voucher

— Discounted admission with a printed or digital voucher IndyStar Free Ticket Day (Aug. 19) — Free admission with a voucher published in the IndyStar on Aug. 17

— Free admission with a voucher published in the IndyStar on Aug. 17 AAA Day (Aug. 20) — Free admission for AAA members with a valid card

Other ways to save include:



A $5 Value Menu with affordable food options throughout the fairgrounds

Guests who bike to the fair receive $1 off admission and free secure bike parking

Free tractor shuttle rides help guests get around the grounds

Children 5 and under are admitted free every day

“Whether you're planning ahead with advance discounts, taking advantage of our theme days, or enjoying our daily food deals, there are countless ways to experience everything the Fair has to offer while staying within your budget,” said LeRoy Lewis III, Director of Community and Media Engagement for the Indiana State Fair.

The 2026 Indiana State Fair runs August 7 through August 23 and is closed on Mondays.