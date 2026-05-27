Indiana State Fair aims to hire 800 workers for summer season

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair is hiring hundreds of seasonal workers for its 2026 run.

The fair returns August 7 through August 23. It's closed on Mondays.

Officials are looking to fill about 800 positions. They include parking attendants, gate staff, security personnel and operations team members.

The fair is also hiring tractor shuttle operators, information booth assistants and education exhibit guides.

The 18th Annual Indiana State Fair Job Fair happens Thursday, June 4 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event takes place inside the Agriculture/Horticulture Building at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center at 1202 E. 38th Street in Indianapolis.

Job seekers can complete applications and participate in on-site interviews. The fair says people who attend the job fair will receive priority consideration during hiring.

"Every great Fair experience starts with great people," said Mark Anderson, Director of Human Resources at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center. "Our seasonal team helps create the energy, hospitality and memories that guests look forward to each summer."

Anderson said the fair offers opportunities for people seeking their first job or extra income. It's also good for those wanting to stay engaged with the community.

Applicants should bring a resume if they have one. They should also bring a positive attitude. Previous fair experience is not required.

People who can't attend the job fair can apply in person starting June 8. The Employment Office is inside the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion.

Walk-in applications are accepted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information about employment opportunities and the 2026 Indiana State Fair is available at www.IndianaStateFair.com.