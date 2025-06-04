Indiana State Fair announces first wave of 2025 Hoosier Lottery Free Stage shows

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has revealed the first wave of concerts for the 2025 Hoosier Lottery Free Stage, set for August 1-17 (closed on Mondays). This stage features free concerts with the price of fair admission, making it a popular spot for music lovers.

The initial lineup includes:

Three Dog Night - Opening Day, Friday, August 1

Disney Throwback DJ Night - Saturday, August 2

Babyface - Wednesday, August 6

Bill Murray and His Blood Brothers - Friday, August 8

Melissa Etheridge - Friday, August 15

All concerts start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise, and seating is first-come, first-served.

Discount tickets for the 2025 Indiana State Fair can be purchased now at indianastatefair.com. Mark your calendars for a great summer of music!