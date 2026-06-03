Indiana State Fair announces first wave of Free Stage concerts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair unveiled its first wave of 2026 concerts Wednesday.

The shows are part of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule. The fair runs August 7-23. It's closed on Mondays.

All concerts are free with paid fair admission. Seating is first-come, first-served. Shows start at 7:30 p.m.

The lineup includes:

The Beach Boys - Friday, August 7 (opening day): The legendary surf rock band has sold over 100 million records worldwide. They're known for hits like "Surfin' USA," "Good Vibrations" and "California Girls." The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.

Busta Rhymes - Thursday, August 13: The rapper rose to fame in the early 1990s with Leaders of the New School. He launched his solo career in 1996. He's known for his rapid-fire delivery and high-energy performances. He has earned 12 Grammy nominations.

Gene Simmons - Thursday, August 20: The KISS co-founder is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. He helped make KISS the top gold record award-winning group of all time, according to the RIAA. He's also a New York Times bestselling author and entrepreneur.

Don McLean - Saturday, August 22: The singer-songwriter is best known for "American Pie," the eight-and-a-half-minute ballad from 1971. The song was voted "Song of the 20th Century." Handwritten lyrics sold for more than $1.2 million in 2015.

Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Sunday, August 23: The Grammy Award-winning gospel artist has won the Billboard Music Award for Top Gospel Artist for the past two years. Her hit "Break Every Chain" was recently certified platinum.

"The Indiana State Fair is a beloved summer tradition that has been bringing people together for 169 years," said Anna Whelchel, Chief Marketing Officer. "The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage lineup adds to the unforgettable entertainment, memories and traditions that make the Fair a highlight of summer."

The Hoosier Lottery is running a contest for fairgoers 18 and older. Six winners will receive six State Fair tickets, a parking pass, $250 in Fair Bucks, six box seats to a 2026 Indianapolis Indians home game and a Hoosier Lottery Prize Pack.

People can enter by signing up for a free myLOTTERY membership at HoosierLottery.com/StateFair by July 2.

Limited reserved viewing area tickets are available now.

Discount tickets can be purchased at indianastatefair.com.