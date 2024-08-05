Indiana State Fair celebrates Ability Awareness Day with sensory friendly area

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair helped create a welcoming environment for people of all abilities on Sunday.

Easterseals Crossroads, provider of disability services, teamed up with the fair to celebrate Ability Awareness Day.

Families were able to enjoy activities centered around disability pride, inclusion and accessibility.

At the accessible Sensory Garden, families were able to unwind and take a break from the hustle and bustle of the fair.

The event was not only to celebrate those with disabilities but to show the importance of helping to make their lives easier.

"25 percent of Hoosiers will experience disability at some point in their lives," President and CEO of Easterseals Crossroads David Dreith said. "So this is a chance for us not only to celebrate people with disabilities but help the State at large know better how to work with people with disabilities. and be more inclusive in creating environments for people with disabilities."

The disabilities community wants people to be aware that accessible transportation vehicles are provided every day of the state fair.

