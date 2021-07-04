Indiana State Fair secures funding to replace swine barn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The century-old Swine Barn at the Indiana State Fairgrounds will be replaced with a new multi-use facility after state officials released money for the project last month.

The new $50 million facility, renamed Fall Creek Pavilion, will include a restoration of the front façade of the original swine barn but total reconstruction of the rest of the structure, the Indiana Business Journal reported.

That includes an addition of 50,000 square feet to the space, bringing its total size to 197,000 square feet, which will allow the facility to host large sporting events.

Construction will start this fall after this year’s state fair and finish before the start of the the 2023 fair.