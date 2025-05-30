Indiana State Fair to host 17th annual job fair on June 4th

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Fair is gearing up for its State Fair, set to return from August 1–17, 2025. To help make this event a reality, the Fair is seeking individuals to join its seasonal team.

The 17th Annual Indiana State Fair Job Fair will be held on Wednesday, June 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Agriculture/Horticulture Building on the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center, located at 1202 E. 38th Street.

Job seekers will have the chance to complete applications and interview on-site for a variety of seasonal positions, with priority consideration given to those who attend. The Fair aims to fill approximately 800 seasonal roles, including:

Parking Attendants

Gate Staff

Security Personnel

Operations Team Members

Tractor Shuttle Operators

Information Booth Assistants

Education Exhibit Guides

“These seasonal roles are the heartbeat of the Fair,” said Mark Anderson, Director of Human Resources at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center. “We’re looking for individuals who want to be part of something special, whether it’s your first job, a summer side gig, or a way to stay active in retirement.”

Applicants are encouraged to bring a positive attitude and a resume if available; no prior experience with the Fair is necessary. For those unable to attend the Job Fair, walk-in applications will be accepted at the Employment Office in Fall Creek Pavilion starting June 9, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.