Indiana State Fair to host 17th annual job fair on June 4th

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Fair is gearing up for its State Fair, set to return from August 1–17, 2025. To help make this event a reality, the Fair is seeking individuals to join its seasonal team.
The 17th Annual Indiana State Fair Job Fair will be held on Wednesday, June 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Agriculture/Horticulture Building on the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center, located at 1202 E. 38th Street.
Job seekers will have the chance to complete applications and interview on-site for a variety of seasonal positions, with priority consideration given to those who attend. The Fair aims to fill approximately 800 seasonal roles, including:
- Parking Attendants
- Gate Staff
- Security Personnel
- Operations Team Members
- Tractor Shuttle Operators
- Information Booth Assistants
- Education Exhibit Guides
“These seasonal roles are the heartbeat of the Fair,” said Mark Anderson, Director of Human Resources at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center. “We’re looking for individuals who want to be part of something special, whether it’s your first job, a summer side gig, or a way to stay active in retirement.”
Applicants are encouraged to bring a positive attitude and a resume if available; no prior experience with the Fair is necessary. For those unable to attend the Job Fair, walk-in applications will be accepted at the Employment Office in Fall Creek Pavilion starting June 9, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.