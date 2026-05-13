Indiana State Fairgrounds to host 2nd Indianapolis Pizza Festival

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Many of Indiana’s top pizzerias will come together on October 17 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds for the Indiana State Fair’s second Indianapolis Pizza Festival.

The event will offer pizza-making competitions, live entertainment, and appearances from nationally recognized pizza personalities.

After drawing over 4,000 attendees at the first Pizza Festival on Monument Circle, the organizers aim to increase the scale of the event at the State Fairgrounds. They are operating out of a larger, more furnished venue and have also started a new partnership with World Food Championships.

The improvements are aimed at creating one of the biggest food weekends in the country.

Tickets are not yet on sale, and prices and times for the event were not provided in a news release issued Tuesday. Parking at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center is generally $10 per vehicle for events.