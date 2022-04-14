Indiana State Fair's 2022 theme 'Fun at the Speed of Summer' will celebrate the state's automotive excellence

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2022 Indiana State Fair will celebrate the state's automotive excellence.

The theme for the 165th season will be 'Fun at the Speed of Summer' presented by Tom Wood Automotive Group will celebrate Indiana's rich automotive history and contributions to the industry.

Fairgoers will be able to see iconic, celebrity cars from movies and books in addition to world-class classic car collections showcasing Indiana-made vehicles.

“For 2022, we are planning something very special, a monumental year to bring Hoosiers back together at this beloved summer tradition,” said Cindy Hoye, Indiana State Fair Commission Executive Director. “We are so thankful to the Tom Wood Automotive Group for embracing this theme and partnership – we are putting the pedal to the metal and building momentum to get ready for FUN at the speed of summer!”

The 2022 Indiana State Fair will take place Friday, July 29 through Sunday, August 21.

“We are proud to sponsor this year’s Indiana State Fair – “Fun at the speed of summer,” said Jeff Wood, President of the Tom Wood Group. “We’ve been family-owned and locally operated serving Hoosiers since 1967. We are honored to share in the celebration of Indiana’s Automotive Excellence highlighting the rich history and traditions of the automobile. It supports our motto of family, service and community.”

For complete details and tickets to the 2022 Indiana State Fair, please visit: https://www.indianastatefair.com.