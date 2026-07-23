Indiana State Museum IMAX sold out 'The Odyssey' — so they added more showings

INDIANAPOLIS — You can see Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey at plenty of theaters around Indianapolis — but apparently, not enough people wanted just any theater.

The IMAX at the Indiana State Museum sold out so fast that the museum is now adding a one-week extended run of the film, citing “historic ticket demand.” The extension runs August 13 through August 20.

The reason the demand is this intense comes down to format. The Odyssey was shot on IMAX 70mm film cameras — and the Indiana State Museum is one of only 41 theaters in the entire world capable of projecting it that way.

It's also one of just 25 locations in the United States with that technology.

Tickets for the extended run are on sale now.