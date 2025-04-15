Indiana State Officer honored for heroic actions during New Orleans terror attacks

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana State Police officer is being recognized for his heroic actions during the New Year terror attacks in New Orleans, Louisiana, said the office of State Representative Chuck Moseley (D-Portage).

Rep. Moseley presented Officer Nedal Nabhan with a resolution on April 2.

The resolution honors Officer Nabhan’s unwavering dedication to the safety and well-being of others, both in his official duties with the Indiana State Police and in extraordinary circumstances. The resolution was presented at the South Haven Fire Department monthly meeting.

According to the news release, Officer Nabhan was vacationing in New Orleans at the time of the attacks.

Officer Nabhan provided critical medical care to victims, using his expertise to minimize harm and save lives. He also helped move the injured to safety until first responders arrived.

“Nedal Nabhan’s actions on that day exemplify the highest standards of heroism, courage and service,” Moseley said in the release. “His quick thinking, bravery and commitment to saving others serve as a reminder of the enduring spirit of service that inspires us all. Officer Nabhan’s actions are the perfect formula for what it means to be a true hero.”

Officer Nabhan began his career with the Indiana State Police in 2007.