Indiana State Parks offer free admission on May 3

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Parks is looking to celebrate the start of the outdoor recreation season with a free admission day this weekend.

On Sunday, May 3, all park system properties will be free as part of the agency’s Welcome Weekend.

Other festivities include “full moon” hikes, scavenger hunts, cloud watching, and more.

Indiana State Parks Director Brandt Baughman says the parks have a lot to offer.

“To longtime visitors and brand-new visitors alike, we warmly welcome everyone to the parks,” Baughman said in a release. “Our parks offer beautiful natural getaways, camping under the stars, healthy outdoor activities, and delicious dining and restful lodging at our inns.”

Indiana State Parks recently expanded its off-road wheelchair program, just in time for the peak in visitors.

While campgrounds are open year-round, officials are offering a 25% discount on Sunday to Wednesday stays through May to kick off the season. Campers looking to book can use the code SPRING26 for the discount.

Indiana State Park Inns are also running a 25% off special for two consecutive nights through May 21.

For a full list of properties and events, visit the state parks website.

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