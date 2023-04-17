Indiana State Police and DEA team up for National Drug Take Back Day

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration are teaming up for the 24th nationwide "Drug Take Back Day" on Saturday, April 22.

According to ISP, The Take Back initiative seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs.

Collection sites will be set up across Indiana and the U.S for safe disposal of expired unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

Liquid and pill medication as well as vaping pens and cartridges without batteries will be accepted at collection sites.

ISP states that needles, new or used, will not be accepted for disposal.

The service is completely free and anonymous.

According to ISP, prescription drugs that stay in home cabinets are highly susceptible to be misused and studies show that abused prescriptions are often obtained from family and friends.

The Take Back Initiative can help decrease the rate of prescription drug abuse and accidental poisoning and overdoses by providing a safe option for disposal, ISP says.

ISP also says its now advised that flushing or throwing drugs in the trash poses potential health and environmental hazards.

Unwanted medications can be dropped of at any ISP post, except for Lowell and Toll Road. The event is on Saturday, April 22 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Find a ISP post near you, here.