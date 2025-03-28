Indiana State Police intensify efforts against distracted driving and speeding

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police are intensifying efforts to enhance road safety with their annual "Put the Phone Away or Pay" traffic safety campaign from April 5 to April 19.

This initiative comes in response to a staggering 17,000 crashes linked to distracted driving and speeding in 2024, resulting in 230 fatalities.

Sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and coordinated by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, the campaign will feature heightened patrols aimed at tackling risky driving behaviors.

"Distracted driving isn’t just risky—it can be deadly," said James Bryan, ICJI's Traffic Safety Director. "Taking your eyes off the road for even just a few seconds can change a life forever. No text, call, or notification is worth the cost of a crash.”

Since the enactment of Indiana's hands-free law, which prohibits the use of handheld devices while driving in 2020, law enforcement has issued 7,684 citations and 11,203 warnings this year alone. Offenders may face fines up to $500.

“We all share the road, and all Hoosiers share the responsibility to drive safely,” said Douglas Huntsinger, ICJI’s Executive Director. “Slowing down is one of the simplest ways to protect yourself and others.”

As the initiative rolls out, law enforcement calls on all motorists to keep their eyes on the road and their focus on safety.