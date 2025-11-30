Indiana State Police investigate death of Marion Health police officer

MARION — Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old Marion Health police officer following an incident Sunday morning at Marion Health Hospital.

Officer Ronnell J. Johnson, 25, of Marion, died from what investigators say appears to be an accidental gunshot wound involving his personal firearm.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:00 a.m. when officers from multiple agencies — including Indiana State Police, Grant County Sheriff's Office, Marion City Police Department, and Marion Health Police Department — responded to an emergency involving Johnson.

First responders and medical staff found Johnson suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The preliminary investigation revealed that Johnson was handling a personally owned handgun that was not department-issued when it discharged, striking him.

Medical personnel administered life-saving measures, but Johnson succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by the Grant County Coroner's Office.

Johnson's family has been notified of his death.

Indiana State Police detectives initiated the investigation at the request of the Marion City Police Department. An autopsy has been scheduled as part of the ongoing investigation.

No additional information is being released at this time.