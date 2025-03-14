Watch Now
Indiana State Police investigating crash involving school bus on I-465 northbound near Zionsville

Indiana State Police
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is investigating a crash involving a school bus that has closed a portion of I-465 northbound near Zionsville.

The crash occurred just after 3 p.m. between W 79th Street and Zionsville Road. All lanes are closed in the northbound direction of travel.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, including a bus from Washington Community Schools in Washington, Indiana.

School officials say the bus was transporting the school’s robotics team to a competition in Kokomo.

“Thankfully there were only minor injuries, and the bus received minimal damage,” the school said in a statement.

All parents of the students have been contacted, officials said.

ISP says two students and 3 adults from other vehicles were transported to a local hospital. No injuries are known to be serious at this time.

