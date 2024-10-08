Indiana State Police K9 Apache retires

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police K9 Apache officially retired after eight years of service.

ISP said Apache received his favorite things from his favorite people at a ceremony held Tuesday.

On September 16, 2016, Apache began his career with his partner Trooper Walter Butt.

During his career, Apache notably took a bullet for his handler in October of 2017 during an officer-involved shooting incident. The suspect was taken into custody and Apache fully recovered and returned to duty three weeks later.

Trooper Butt and Apache were also responsible for the following statistics, according to ISP:



Methamphetamine - 302.99 lbs.

Cocaine - 5.56 lbs.

Ecstasy - 3.19 lbs.

Heroin - 3.58 lbs

Marijuana - 587.33 lbs.

Other drugs - 51.53 lbs.



843 Traffic stop vehicle sniffs with 561 associated arrests from the stops

196 warrant services

14 school searches

44 tracks with 8 apprehensions

42 building searches

Seized over $1,640,444.00 in drug money

Recovered 167 guns

84 criminal apprehensions, 77 civil and 7 bite

Apache will now enjoy his retirement at home with the Butt family.