Indiana State Police K9 Apache retires

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police K9 Apache officially retired after eight years of service.
ISP said Apache received his favorite things from his favorite people at a ceremony held Tuesday.
On September 16, 2016, Apache began his career with his partner Trooper Walter Butt.
During his career, Apache notably took a bullet for his handler in October of 2017 during an officer-involved shooting incident. The suspect was taken into custody and Apache fully recovered and returned to duty three weeks later.
Trooper Butt and Apache were also responsible for the following statistics, according to ISP:
- Methamphetamine - 302.99 lbs.
- Cocaine - 5.56 lbs.
- Ecstasy - 3.19 lbs.
- Heroin - 3.58 lbs
- Marijuana - 587.33 lbs.
- Other drugs - 51.53 lbs.
- 843 Traffic stop vehicle sniffs with 561 associated arrests from the stops
- 196 warrant services
- 14 school searches
- 44 tracks with 8 apprehensions
- 42 building searches
- Seized over $1,640,444.00 in drug money
- Recovered 167 guns
- 84 criminal apprehensions, 77 civil and 7 bite
Apache will now enjoy his retirement at home with the Butt family.