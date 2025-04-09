Indiana State Police ramp up distracted driving and speeding patrols

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police and other agencies across the state are stepping up enforcement efforts surrounding the "hands-free" law.

It's a part of a national traffic safety campaign aimed at reducing dangerous behaviors like speeding and distracted driving.

In 2024 alone, distracted driving and speeding caused over 17,000 crashes in Indiana, resulting in 230 deaths.

These statistics highlight the significant impact that reckless driving has on communities across the state.

WRTV

To combat this, the Indiana State Police (ISP) is participating in a high-visibility traffic safety campaign, funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) through grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI).

The hands-free law passed in 2020, and prohibits drivers from holding or using a mobile device, such as a smartphone or tablet, while behind the wheel.

This includes texting, calling, and using apps for navigation or music.

Violating the hands-free law is a Class C infraction, which can result in a fine of up to $500 and points on the driver’s license.

Sergeant John Perrine of the ISP highlighted the critical importance of staying focused on the road.

WRTV

"The most important thing is driving, not your phone," said Perrine. “The only exception is if you're dialing 911 for an emergency."

Motorists caught violating the hands-free law will face significant consequences. In addition to the fines and points on their license, violators risk higher insurance premiums.