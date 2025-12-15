Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Indiana State Police report over 315 crashes since Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police troopers in the Indianapolis District have responded to a staggering number of weather-related incidents since Saturday morning.

Sgt. John Perrine of ISP Indianapolis reported that troopers have handled more than 315 crashes and slide-offs since Saturday. In addition to collision responses, officers have assisted 81 stranded motorists during the same period.

"We continue to see hazardous road conditions today, please use a lot of caution if you have to get out," Perrine warned in a social media update Monday.

State police are urging drivers to exercise extreme caution if travel is necessary.

Winter Driving Safety Tips:

  • Reduce speed and increase following distance
  • Avoid sudden movements when steering, braking, or accelerating
  • Keep a winter emergency kit in your vehicle
  • Clear all snow and ice from windows and lights before driving
  • Stay home if travel is not essential
  • If you slide, steer in the direction you want the front of the vehicle to go
