Indiana State Police report over 315 crashes since Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police troopers in the Indianapolis District have responded to a staggering number of weather-related incidents since Saturday morning.
Sgt. John Perrine of ISP Indianapolis reported that troopers have handled more than 315 crashes and slide-offs since Saturday. In addition to collision responses, officers have assisted 81 stranded motorists during the same period.
"We continue to see hazardous road conditions today, please use a lot of caution if you have to get out," Perrine warned in a social media update Monday.
State police are urging drivers to exercise extreme caution if travel is necessary.
Winter Driving Safety Tips:
- Reduce speed and increase following distance
- Avoid sudden movements when steering, braking, or accelerating
- Keep a winter emergency kit in your vehicle
- Clear all snow and ice from windows and lights before driving
- Stay home if travel is not essential
- If you slide, steer in the direction you want the front of the vehicle to go