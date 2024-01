DUBOIS COUNTY — Indiana State Police troopers are responding to a large home explosion in southern Indiana.

ISP Jasper Post

According to a recent social media post from the ISP Jasper Post, multiple units are currently on scene of the house explosion in Dubois County.

The explosion was reportedly heard ten miles away and homes within a half a mile were also damaged.

There is no information on any injuries at this time.

Check back for updates.