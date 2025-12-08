Indiana State Police seek missing 13-year-old from Florida last seen in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Florida who was recently spotted in Indianapolis.

Mia Renee Cooksey was last seen in the Indianapolis area around Harding Street, according to state police. Authorities believe she also has family and friends in Sullivan County.

Cooksey is described as a white female, 13 years old, standing 5'4" tall and weighing approximately 190 pounds. She was last seen with pink shoulder-length hair and has brown eyes.

Cooksey has been entered into both the Indiana Missing Children's Clearing House and the National Crime Information Center database.

Anyone with information about Cooksey's whereabouts is urged to contact Indiana State Police in Evansville immediately at 812-867-2079 or 1-800-852-3970.

State police emphasize that Cooksey is considered to be in danger, making it critical for anyone with information to come forward quickly. You can call 812.454.4490 with any information.