Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Indiana State Police seize 7,000 hemp plants from unlicensed grower

GjhK0uOW8AAcnGe.jpg
ISP
GjhK0uOW8AAcnGe.jpg
GjhK0uPW4AAWXma.jpg
Posted

HAMILTON COUNTY —Thousands of hemp plants were seized from an unlicensed grower by Indiana State Police in Hamilton County.

According to a social media post, a trooper working with the Indianapolis Post and the Drug Enforcement Section executed a search warrant in Hamilton County, leading to the seizure of approximately 7,000 hemp plants.

According to the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, The Office of the Indiana State Chemist (OISC) licenses agricultural hemp growers, handlers, and seed producers.

A 2018 Farm Bill legalized industrial hemp and established a federal framework for its production. States must have an approved hemp plan, and Indiana's State Hemp Plan has been authorized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, facilitating the commercial growth and processing of hemp in the state.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.