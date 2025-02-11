Indiana State Police seize 7,000 hemp plants from unlicensed grower

HAMILTON COUNTY —Thousands of hemp plants were seized from an unlicensed grower by Indiana State Police in Hamilton County.

According to a social media post, a trooper working with the Indianapolis Post and the Drug Enforcement Section executed a search warrant in Hamilton County, leading to the seizure of approximately 7,000 hemp plants.

Trooper with Indianapolis Post and drug enforcement section served a search warrant in Hamilton County. ISP seized an estimated 7000 hemp plants from an unlicensed hemp grower. pic.twitter.com/bubPkHyL3a — Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) February 11, 2025

According to the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, The Office of the Indiana State Chemist (OISC) licenses agricultural hemp growers, handlers, and seed producers.

A 2018 Farm Bill legalized industrial hemp and established a federal framework for its production. States must have an approved hemp plan, and Indiana's State Hemp Plan has been authorized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, facilitating the commercial growth and processing of hemp in the state.