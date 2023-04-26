Indiana State Police seize fentanyl, firearms from juvenile after pursuit in Anderson

ANDERSON — A juvenile is in custody after a traffic stop by Indiana State Police lead to a short pursuit and discovery of Fentanyl and firearms.

At approximately 10:13 pm on Monday, troopers from the ISP Pendleton District initiated a traffic stop for a black Dodge Charger with an expired license.

Police said as soon as they activated emergency lights, the driver of the Dodge immediately exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

After the driver left the vehicle, it remained in gear and continued rolling down the road. The passenger in the front seat positioned himself behind the wheel and also tried to evade officers.

The dodge stopped after running into an apartment complex and the driver kept fleeing on foot, according to police.

Police were able to take the driver into custody with assistance from the Anderson Police Department.

During a search of the Dodge, police said they found approximately 67 grams of Fentanyl pills, along with a loaded 5.56 caliber semi-automatic rifle with a 45 round magazine and a loaded .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol.

The juvenile is currently in custody and an investigation is ongoing, police said.