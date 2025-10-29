Indiana State Police team up with truckers to watch for aggressive drivers

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police troopers are taking to the passenger seats of semi trucks Wednesday to watch for aggressive and dangerous drivers across the state.

The special enforcement operation puts troopers in trucking company vehicles to spot traffic violations from a different vantage point. Officers can radio ahead to patrol units when they observe reckless driving.

"Every semi you see on the road, assume there is a Trooper sitting in the passenger seat, because there just might be," said Trooper John Perrine of the ISP Indianapolis District.

The enforcement focuses on several key violations:



Unsafe lane changes

Following too closely

Distracted driving



"Sitting in a semi offers a different perspective for us; our goal is always to reduce crashes," Perrine said in a Facebook post.

Watch Perrine's Facebook video for more info: