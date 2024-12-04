Indiana State Police Toll Road Post welcomes New K-9 Bandit

INDIANAPOLIS — A four-legged state trooper is joining the Indiana State Police force.

The department welcomed K9 Bandit in a ceremony in Indianapolis on Tuesday after he and his partner, Trooper Ryan Parent, graduated from ISP's K9 training school.

The school involves 12 weeks of training, with over 480 hours of instruction in obedience, tracking, locating evidence, apprehension of fighting or fleeing suspects, narcotic detection, and more.

Bandit is a German shepherd and is a year and a half old. Parent is a 4-year veteran of ISP. The two are assigned to the Indiana State Police Toll Road Post and will patrol the Indiana Toll Road primarily in LaGrange and Steuben County.