Indiana State Police trooper helps save man injured in serious chainsaw accident

BIRDSEYE, Ind. — A serious chainsaw accident on Sunday afternoon landed a man in the hospital, but in stable condition, thanks to a quick-acting Indiana State trooper.

Indiana State Police say Crawford County dispatchers received a 911 call for a medical emergency at Wildridge Resort near Birdseye.

The 35-year-old man told dispatch he had an accident with a chainsaw that left him with a “severe chainsaw laceration” to his leg, and he was trying to control the bleeding until help arrived.

Five minutes after calling 911, State Trooper Blake Leary arrived and went into action.

Leary found the man and applied a tourniquet to his right thigh, successfully controlling the “severe” bleeding.

Shortly after Leary came emergency services, who took over the scene and rushed the man to a helicopter for transport to a trauma center.

The man was last said to be in stable condition.

State police noted that all troopers carry tourniquets and receive emergency medical response training, “allowing them to provide lifesaving care while awaiting the arrival of EMS personnel.”