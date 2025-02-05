Indiana State Police trooper returns to work after being hit by drunk driver on I-65 in January 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana State Police trooper, who was hit by a drunk driver while changing a tire on I-65 near downtown Indianapolis in January 2024, has returned to work.

On Jan. 20th, 2024, Trooper Azariah Keith pulled over on the left shoulder of I-65 southbound near the 30th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street exit to help a stranded car change a tire on the highway.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Woman helped by ISP trooper Keith just before crash speaks

Woman helped by ISP trooper Keith just before crash speaks

Another Trooper was blocking the left lane to regulate traffic, ISP says.

As Trooper Keith was putting his tools back in the trunk of his car, Armaandeep Singh lost control of the vehicle, swerved around the Trooper who was blocking the left lane and struck Trooper Keith, according to ISP.

Trooper Keith was in critical condition. According to court documents, he suffered a broken pelvis and a broken fibula.

Indiana State Police Trooper Azariah Keith has been released from the hospital after he was struck by an allegedly intoxicated driver on I-65 southbound while helping to change a flat tire.



Trooper Keith was originally assigned to the Indianapolis Post but has now returned to duty at the Bloomington Post