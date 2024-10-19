Indiana State Police Trooper struck by vehicle while investigating crash on I-465 on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana State Police Trooper is recovering after being struck by a vehicle on I-465 on the south side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

According to ISP, at 3:15 a.m., the trooper responded to I-465 eastbound, near U.S. 31 and S East Street, to investigate a separate multi-vehicle crash that occurred in a construction zone in the area.

A driver struck the trooper’s patrol car as he was outside investigating. The impact from the collision caused the trooper’s vehicle to roll forward, hitting him, ISP said.

The trooper and the driver of the vehicle were both transported to a local hospital. As of Saturday afternoon, the trooper had been released.

ISP believes alcohol was a factor in this crash.

WATCH | WRTV’s latest headlines